AMD launches new film to showcase its Ryzen AI Pro Series Processors

AMD, a multinational corporation and technology company has launched its latest campaign, #BusinessesLoveAMD, in the India market. The campaign aims at highlighting the Ryzen AI Pro Series Processors' speed, performance, and AI capabilities designed for the B2B cohorts of IT teams, Finance teams, and CEOs.

Keeping office dynamics as the central theme, the DVC followed a storytelling format focusing on everyday challenges of professionals, giving it a fresh and creative outlook and turning a traditionally mundane topic into an engaging and exciting one.

The campaign has been done in collaboration with The Yellow Shutter, a renowned production house.

“At AMD, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to address real-world challenges businesses face today. The #BusinessesLoveAMD campaign brings this vision to life by highlighting how our Ryzen™ AI Pro Series Processors redefine workplace efficiency and collaboration. By seamlessly integrating speed, AI capabilities, and unmatched performance, this campaign showcases our dedication to empowering businesses to thrive in an ever-changing digital landscape,” said Mukesh Bajpai, director marketing, AMD India.

“We made this film for AMD to connect with the right audience and tackle the right problem,” said Gaurav Arora, co-founder, Social Panga. The story is told from the stakeholder's point of view, aiming to offer a solution that truly resonates. Businesses love AMD because they focus on delivering innovative solutions that address real challenges, and we wanted this film to reflect that.

Dilpreet Sandhu, head of business, at The Yellow Shutter, says, “The making of this film has been quite a fulfilling journey. A fantastic team effort between AMD, Social Panga and The Yellow Shutter, brought AMD's #BusinessesLoveAMD campaign to life. With the aim of pushing creative boundaries and delivering a memorable experience for AMD’s audience, we selected a team of equally fun and mainly technology loving individuals, especially our Director, Jeet Lotia, to produce something truly unique!”