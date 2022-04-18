Amer Jaleel, Ashwini Deshpande, and Bobby Pawar and others to join ABBYs 2022 jury panel

Amer Jaleel is group chief creative officer and chairman of the MullenLowe Lintas Group. As global creative head of Unilever's Lifebuoy business, Amer has contributed to the brand’s success over the past decade – in India and across the world. Spearheaded by him, Lifebuoy’s ‘Help a Child Reach 5’ initiative was named among the most effective campaigns in the world. Amer has built brands like Micromax, Olx and Havells among others. He has also conceived and led the journey for Tata Tea’s ‘Jaago Re’ movement. His portfolio includes brands like Google, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Prudential and Bajaj Auto.