Amer Jaleel flags overlap between Curativity’s pitch and Wagh Bakri’s campaign

Taking to LinkedIn, Curativity co-founder Amer Jaleel wrote about seeing an idea his agency had presented to Wagh Bakri Tea during a pitch appear in an advertisement by the brand, one in which his agency had no involvement. He noted that the ad had been conceptualised by FCB Group.

According to his post, Curativity, a marketing services platform that curates independent talent for brands, had pitched its services to Wagh Bakri at the request of a former client who had recently joined the company.

Among the “ownable cuts” proposed were the tagline “Aisi Chai Jo Zubaan Pe Reh Jaaye” and a recommendation to feature the Tea Masters as the product window, in place of the more familiar imagery of tea gardens. Both elements appear in the brand’s commercial.

“Delighted with the coincidence, we wrote to the esteemed management of Wagh Bakri. We still have no official word on who the pitch has been awarded to. In the young life of Curativity, we are already encountering such happy coincidences and wondering what all the veterans must have seen,” wrote Jaleel, describing the agency’s reaction to the advertisement.

This is a developing story and will be updated once the agency and the brand issue their responses.