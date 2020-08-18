American rapper Snoop Dogg stars in Corona ads

Snoop Dogg is one chill dude. He oozes cool and the high life, literally. But, this time around, we see the much-loved rapper, 48, enjoy the good life at the beach with a Corona beer in hand.
What exactly is he doing? Well, he's part of the first few ads for the 'La Vida Más Fina' campaign. It's a marketing effort to unify the entire portfolio of Corona beverages.
In the ad, we see Dogg in a robe at the beach ranting about everyone stuck in social media and trying to keep up with it.
As per PR Newswire, Dogg said, "You can't choose everything in life, but you can still choose to find the fine in life. And with everything going on in the world, that's a perspective people really might need to hear right now. Teaming up with a brand like Corona to encourage people to find more good in life, that's 'La Vida Más Fina'."
'La Vida Más Fina' is a fully integrated campaign on Corona's social channels, with a dedicated Giphy library, digital support, PR, and 15 and 30-second television commercial spots that will air during the NBA playoffs and finals. NBA stands for National Basketball Association in the US.
In an effort to share a diverse set of perspectives, the campaign will soon introduce other celebrities with their own takes on 'La Vida Más Fina'.
The campaign started taking shape earlier this year, but was paused as unexpected cultural considerations came into play. Since then, 'La Vida Más Fina' has evolved in subtle ways to address current conversations and shifts in the consumer lifestyle.
And now, with the return of professional sports — a category Corona has long supported — the brand is ready to share its refreshed perspective with the world.