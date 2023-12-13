American Tourister teleports Ananya Panday to Rollioverse

Pradnya Popade, marketing communications head, Samsonite South Asia, said, “American Tourister is a brand for the young and restless who love exploring. The vibe is full of fun and high energy. We've taken this energy up a notch with our latest launch, Rollio bags designed with cutting-edge style for those who #OwnTheRoll. Choosing Ananya Panday to be a part of the Rollio verse was a natural fit. She’s stylish, fun and owns everything she does.”