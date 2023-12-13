American Tourister teleports Ananya Panday to Rollioverse

The CGI-driven campaign is conceptualised by Makani Creatives.
American Tourister India has launched a new campaign showcasing futuristic design innovation in luggage. The campaign harnesses the power of CGI and tells a captivating story inspired by the award winning design innovation of the new American Tourister Rollio Bags.
Featuring Ananya Panday, the brand has created an enchanting world- Rollioverse, where each piece of American Tourister bag becomes a portal to extraordinary experiences.
In the film, the audience immerses into the RollioVerse by following the journey of Ananya Panday. In this landscape, she is seen surrounded by captivating landscapes, landmarks and unforgettable experiences, heightening every emotion and sensation that is encountered while exploring with a Rollio bag.
Pradnya Popade, marketing communications head, Samsonite South Asia, said, “American Tourister is a brand for the young and restless who love exploring. The vibe is full of fun and high energy. We've taken this energy up a notch with our latest launch, Rollio bags designed with cutting-edge style for those who #OwnTheRoll. Choosing Ananya Panday to be a part of the Rollio verse was a natural fit. She’s stylish, fun and owns everything she does.”
On the campaign execution, Yashtika Vaswani, digital client servicing director, Makani Creatives, said, “Our goal is to captivate the fantastical imaginations of the audience by creating a unique blend of the physical and digital worlds.”
“The RollioVerse is a testament to Makani’s commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing the future. What we do best is, to use technology as a tool to build on the brand pillars and not rely on execution alone” added, Pavan Punjabi, chief integration officer, Makani Creatives.