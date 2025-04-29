American Tourister's 'Everyone's In' campaign features Siddhant Chaturvedi's singing debut

American Tourister has launched its vibrant new campaign, 'Everyone’s In,' featuring Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi making his singing debut alongside Ananya Panday and Jonita Gandhi. This musical initiative aims to create a memorable summer anthem centered around inclusive travel.

Advertisment

Launched by Famous Innovations in collaboration with Sony Music, the music video celebrates the spirit of inclusive travel, where everyone’s story matters. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jonita Gandhi bring the track alive with their energetic vocals, set to the catchy composition and lyrics by Vayu Shrivastava, the talent behind hit songs like “Naagin” and “Beat Pe Booty”.

The video, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and produced by Good Morning Films, captures spontaneous, heartwarming moments of travel, starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It brings to life the simple joy of being welcomed wherever you go, reminding viewers that the best journeys are those where everyone feels like they belong.

Speaking about the campaign, Raj Kamble, founder & chief creative officer, Famous Innovations, said, "This campaign is a reflection of a simple thought—travel is better when no one feels left out. The music, cast, and storytelling all come together to echo that sentiment in an authentic and uplifting way."

Commenting on the collaboration, Kumar Ahuja, chief revenue officer, Sony Music Entertainment India, said, "At Sony Music, we believe music doesn’t just enhance storytelling—it drives it. Through our Brand Solutions division, we’re thrilled to bring this energy to American Tourister’s ‘Everyone’s In’ campaign and create a connection that truly resonates with audiences."

Adding her thoughts, Anushree Tainwala, executive director marketing at Samsonite, said, "‘Everyone’s In’ is more than just a campaign. It’s an invitation to be part of something shared and joyful. This music video perfectly captures that spirit."

The music video was first launched on Sony Music India’s YouTube channel. It is also streaming on leading audio platforms like Spotify, JioSaavn, and Apple Music, and supported by a dynamic TVC, outdoor, and digital rollout.