AMFI extends its partnership with the Wunderman Thompson Group

Tarun Rai, chairman and group CEO, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, said, “Building brands is challenging but building an entire category is a challenge at a completely different level. Besides, it being an emotive and potentially complex category of personal finance. The communication target audience is diverse and yet we needed to talk to these distinct audiences through a single, overarching campaign. Achieving startling results over a short period of time is, therefore, really heartening. And is a tribute to excellent teamwork between the AMFI team, Mirum and Wunderman Thompson. We look forward to the next three years and to achieving even more ambitious targets.”