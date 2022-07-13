AMFI to launch Mutual Funds Distributor Recruitment Campaign ‘Karein Shuru?’

The campaign conveys the message of Mutual Funds Distribution as a career option for individuals with entrepreneurial aspirations.
The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, unveiled its ambitious Mutual Funds Distributor Recruitment Campaign, “Karein Shuru?”. The comprehensive campaign includes television commercial films to reinforce the need and attractiveness of Mutual Funds Distribution as a career option with long term earning potential for individuals with entrepreneurial aspirations.
The launch includes four TVCs depicting how individuals from different walks of life - be they fresh college graduates, individuals in rural India, mid-career professionals or small business owners and entrepreneurs - have opted for Mutual Fund Distribution as a profession. It showcases the attractive career opportunity with its productive earning potential, benefitting not only themselves, but in the process earning goodwill from the members of society who they serve as a Mutual Funds Distributor.
The campaign targets women looking to re-enter the workforce, retired professionals, enterprising fresh graduates and individuals with entrepreneurial aspirations.
The campaign will run on TV, print newspapers and digital ads.
Speaking on the occasion, A Balasubramanian, chairman, AMFI, said, “The Indian Mutual Funds industry has the potential to cross INR 100 trillion in AUM before 2030. With only about 1.25 lakh Mutual Funds Distributors as of now, the reach of intermediaries is limited. Given this under-penetration, we expect and hope that the “Karein Shuru?” campaign would help the Indian Mutual Fund industry to onboard more distributors and reach out to a larger investor base across the country.”
“Becoming a Mutual Funds Distributor needs less than Rs. 5000/- as initial investment,” Mr Balasubramanian said adding, “Over time a combination of legacy business, new flows, and market appreciation could help Mutual Fund Distributors grow their earnings at an exponential rate. Market appreciation alone would have grown a MFD’s earnings from X to 16X over the past 20 years.”
Vishal Kapoor, director, AMFI, who spearheaded the “Karein Shuru?” campaign, said: “The Indian Mutual Fund industry can serve over 10 crore unique individual investors by 2030 with the active involvement of a large number of informed and qualified distributors across the country. “Karein Shuru?” is an invitation for action, and the campaign aims to inspire individuals from across gender, geography, and age groups to embrace Mutual Fund Distribution as an attractive career option. This would not only assist individuals in becoming successful entrepreneurs but also help in building a financially stronger India.”
N S Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI, said: “Our in-house research revealed that increasing number of individuals today aspire to have good earnings and yet be their own boss, and even help in serving the society at large. Our unique, “Karein Shuru?” campaign would precisely help these individuals achieve this aspiration. As a Mutual Funds Distributor, they can help their clients generate wealth over the long term and in turn be rewarded with an enriching career.
To begin their journey as a mutual fund distributor, one needs to appear and clear the ‘NISM – Series V-A: Mutual Fund Distribution Exam, Obtain ARN & EUIN from AMFI and approach individual AMCs for empanelment.