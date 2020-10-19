Amid antiviral fabric mania, Peter England focuses on festive look

The menswear brand’s new ad features actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who’s seen getting ready for the festive season.
These days, most fabric brands are attempting to lure customers with a promise to protect them against the Coronavirus. Raymond launched ‘ViraSafe’, its range of antiviral fabric for suiting and shirting. Innerwear brand Dollar Industries also launched its range of antiviral fabric and highlighted the same in its latest communication. All this is justified, given the scare of the Coronavirus.
However, in such times, menswear brand Peter England has a different peg in its recent communication. It focuses on the festive look, riding on the ongoing festive season in the country.
The brand's latest 19-second film features brand ambassador, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. In the film, Khurrana is seen getting ready for the festive season with his onscreen wife.
Developed and executed in creative partnership with DDB Mudra, the central theme of the campaign is “Beginning of good things with the perfect festive look”. As per the brand, the campaign combines the objective of rebooting, festivity, colour and celebration with Peter England’s wide range of premium quality and stylish festive collection.
Commenting on the campaign, Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England, said in a press release, “We are thrilled to launch our new festive campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. The campaign portrays a gist of festivity, where Ayushmann is getting ready for the festive season...”
“The storyline metaphorically marks the inception of good things after the recent happenings, and directs us all to find a perfect look to celebrate these beginnings. Our collection has been designed around the positivity and goodness that festivals bring in our lives. We are determined to curate and offer fashion that enables our consumers to not just immerse in the festivities, but also stand out.”
Vishnu Srivatsav, regional creative head - advertising and digital, DDB Mudra, added “Getting the right look is such a fine margin game. So, to launch Peter England’s festive collection, we captured a lighter moment between the couple trying to find the right look for the occasion, with playful banter that reflects today’s relationships.”
Peter England’s festive campaign will be amplified through a mega digital campaign across platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Google, etc.