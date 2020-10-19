Amid antiviral fabric mania, Peter England focuses on festive look

Commenting on the campaign, Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England, said in a press release, “We are thrilled to launch our new festive campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. The campaign portrays a gist of festivity, where Ayushmann is getting ready for the festive season...”

“The storyline metaphorically marks the inception of good things after the recent happenings, and directs us all to find a perfect look to celebrate these beginnings. Our collection has been designed around the positivity and goodness that festivals bring in our lives. We are determined to curate and offer fashion that enables our consumers to not just immerse in the festivities, but also stand out.”