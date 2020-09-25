Amid immunity led messages, Cipla Health advertises 'tulsi drops'

The ad for the newly launched 'Maxirich Tulsi Drops' showcases relatable real-life scenarios of how people can fall prey to viruses and eventually get sick.
Maxirich, the flagship multivitamin brand of Cipla Health has introduced Tulsi Drops, a natural immunity booster that the brand claims effectively supports respiratory and digestive health, gives relief from cough and cold and helps in stress management.
While the pandemic has taken the world by storm, the World Health Organisation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare- Government of India and Ministry of AYUSH have highlighted the importance of having a strong immune system that enables and builds an individual’s overall capability to battle diseases and stay healthy. Taking this into consideration Maxirich Tulsi Drops has been specially curated with remedial ingredients best known to fight pathogens and that one could be susceptible to.
It includes 95 per cent concentration of five varieties of Tulsi: Shyam Tulsi, Van Tulsi, Ram Tulsi, Nimbu Tulsi, Vishnu Tulsi, all of which have medicinal properties fostering complete wellbeing. Tulsi is a powerful antioxidant with anti-viral and anti-microbial properties useful in the treatment of cold, cough, sore throat, heart diseases, eye diseases, mouth infections, and stomach ailments.
The flagship product in the range which is Maxirich Daily Multivitamin supplements include more than 13 essential vitamins and minerals in a softgel capsule which helps fulfill the body’s nutrient requirement, in the event there is a shortfall.
Maxirich has also rolled out a new TVC to emphasize on the need for multivitamins to contribute to this larger cause of immunity-boosting. The film showcases relatable real-life scenarios, of how people can fall prey to viruses and eventually get sick, projecting the burgeoning need to activate the immune system and make the body resistant to illness. The film educates viewers that in addition to our regular diet, multivitamin supplements can be consumed daily to boost immunity, and become a part of everyone’s shopping cart. This advertisement created by Brand David Communications will be showcased across TV as well as digital platforms.
Commenting on the launch, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health, said, “We have recently launched Maxirich Tulsi Drops as a line extension to Maxirich, our immunity brand. Our new TVC also conveys the importance of a strong immune system to ensure that people are not just protected from the outside but from the inside as well.”
The recommended dosage of Maxirich Daily Multivitamin supplements is one softgel capsule daily along with a meal, and Maxirich Tulsi Drops can be consumed two to three times a day in lukewarm water/tea or as directed by the physician. These products are available over the counter across medical stores as well as online e-commerce platforms like Amazon, 1mg, Netmeds, PharmEasy, SastaSundar among others.