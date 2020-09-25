Amid immunity led messages, Cipla Health advertises 'tulsi drops'

Maxirich has also rolled out a new TVC to emphasize on the need for multivitamins to contribute to this larger cause of immunity-boosting. The film showcases relatable real-life scenarios, of how people can fall prey to viruses and eventually get sick, projecting the burgeoning need to activate the immune system and make the body resistant to illness. The film educates viewers that in addition to our regular diet, multivitamin supplements can be consumed daily to boost immunity, and become a part of everyone’s shopping cart. This advertisement created by Brand David Communications will be showcased across TV as well as digital platforms.