Amidst Coronavirus threat, brands take a shot at virality

India, by Wednesday, saw the number of Coronavirus cases reach 29. Out of them, 14 were Italian tourists and one worked for Paytm, the digital payments firm. This was a sharp rise from Monday when the total number of confirmed cases was six.
With the rise in cases, conversations around the virus will grow sharply and with it, the risk of false alarms and fake messages of cures and ailments. Several brands seem to have to take the onus to be diligent about the spread of information online. They've posted messages on social media platforms about the virus and the correct precautionary steps one must take.
Here are some of the brands who've posted precautionary tips.
Amul
Dunzo
Zomato
Netflix
Swiggy
Wild Stone
JioCinema