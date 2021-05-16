Amitabh Bachchan falls for cheese cream biscuit Malkist

The brand’s debut ad campaign showcases its new positioning, ‘Malkist Can’t Resist’.
INBISCO India, a subsidiary of global food and beverage company Mayora, has roped in Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan as the ambassador for its flagship brand Malkist.
The brand’s debut ad campaign showcases its new positioning ‘Malkist Can’t Resist’. The TG cuts across all age groups and regions. The campaign also features actress Anikha Surendran, who represents a younger target audience. The campaign highlights the uniqueness of the cracker, which is made with '14 crunchy layers', and newer toppings like cheese, cappuccino, and chocolate.
The ad’s playful narrative adds a new tweak to biscuit indulgence. The campaign has been launched via television, digital, and on ground activation across India. The ad film has been crafted by the agency, Cut The Crap, led by founder Jagdish Acharya.
The company offers differentiated brands like Kopiko – a candy made with real coffee extracts, Choki Choki, Go Choco Rollz and Wheelz, in the confectionery category. Similarly, Malkist, Coffee Joy and AttaBix are offered in the biscuits category. INBISCO India has also introduced Café Blend – a cappuccino premix with choco granules, and CHAiKO – a candy made with real tea extracts, into the market.
Achyut Kasireddy, MD, INBISCO India, commented, “Malkist is a much differentiated cracker, with each biscuit made out of seven layers, which makes it very crunchy. Innovative toppings like cheese, cappuccino, chocolate, etc., make it delicious. We have seen brilliant acceptance for Malkist’s unique offering from the Indian consumers. The new TVC highlights Malkist’s proposition as crunchy crackers with cool toppings, which even Amitabh Bachchan can’t resist!”