Amitabh Bachchan gets into his ‘Angry Young Man’ avatar to promote upGrad Abroad

Suyash Khabya, creative head, The Womb, added, “Over decades, the world has see Bachchan on 70mm, KBC, TV, and in numerous ads. So, how do we show him differently now? That's where the idea of bringing back 'Angry Bachchan' struck us. At the shoot, he was as fit as a fiddle even at 80... kicking, punching and breaking stuff. We felt as if we were reliving the Zanjeer or Deewar era again. We're confident that just like he breaks upGrad’s office in the commercial, the ad will break through the clutter.”