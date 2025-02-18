Amitabh Bachchan leads India Gate Basmati Rice's new campaign

KRBL, parent company of India Gate Basmati Rice has launched its latest campaign, ‘India Gate: Only Top Class, No Khulla Class’, featuring Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. With this campaign, India Gate Basmati Rice urges consumers to choose packaged basmati over loose basmati.

India Gate Basmati Rice highlighted that nearly 70% of basmati rice in Hindi-speaking regions is still purchased loose. The brand aims to change this buying habit with a new campaign. It has also introduced updated packaging to provide clearer information and help consumers make informed purchasing decisions.

The new campaign features Amitabh Bachchan, building on its 2022 ‘Basmati Rice Se No Compromise’ initiative. The campaign questions why consumers choose the best in education, career, and lifestyle but settle for loose basmati rice. Bachchan reinforces the brand's message of quality and consistency.

Speaking about the campaign, Kunal Sharma, head of marketing and business head, modern trade and e-commerce, KRBL, said, "Staples being a lower involvement category, much of the purchase decision happens on habit. With this campaign, India Gate challenges this inertia calling out their choice of Basmati as a reflection of who they are thereby urging consumers to make the right choice. Amitabh Bachchan’s presence adds unparalleled authority to this message. He isn’t just endorsing a brand; he’s sparking a movement—a movement where consumers demand only the best for themselves and their families. With ‘Only Top Class, No Khulla Class,’ we are setting a new benchmark in the packaged basmati rice industry.”

Launched in February 2025, the campaign is backed by a 360-degree media strategy. It includes television as the primary medium, along with Connected TV (CTV) for digital audiences. The campaign also uses radio, billboards, retail promotions, and in-store branding to reach consumers at the point of purchase.