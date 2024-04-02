Amitabh Bachchan promotes Muthoot Group’s leisure & hospitality properties- Xandari Resorts & Spa in new film

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Amitabh Bachchan plays a wise family elder, guiding his family to a dream holiday at Xandari Resorts & Spa.
The Muthoot Group has launched its latest marketing campaign, featuring veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, advocating for its leisure and hospitality properties, Xandari Resorts & Spa. Underlining The Muthoot Group’s commitment towards the 3 C’s - community, collaboration, and conservation, the film is anchored by Bachchan, who has been The Muthoot Group’s brand ambassador for the past six years.
Recognising the shift in consumer’s holiday experiences over the past few years, The Muthoot Group’s Xandari Resorts is a reflection of going beyond the conventional and providing consumers with an experience of a lifetime. In the film, Bachchan plays a wise family elder guiding his family a perfect getaway with Xandari Resorts & Spa, ensuring every family member experiences a dream holiday of their choice.
Part of The Muthoot Group’s 20 diversified business divisions, Xandari Resorts is the hospitality brand of Muthoot Leisure & Hospitality Services. Based on its belief that hospitality can not only improve quality of life but also be good for natural and cultural environments, The Muthoot Group acquired Xandari Resorts & Spa in 2013 to partner with local communities to conserve, protect and replenish the environment.
The promotional film is a mix of cinematic storytelling highlighting the luxurious Xandari chain of boutique resorts including Xandari Pearl in Mararikulam that offers luxurious private pool villas and the best of white sand beaches, Xandari Riverscapes Houseboats in Alleppey to enjoy Kerala’s backwaters, Xandari Cardamom County adjoining the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Thekkady for a forest reserve experience, and the Xandari Costa Rica to experience rainforest, natural waterfalls, nature treks, orchards, as well as farms, all within the resort.
George M George, MD, Xandari Resorts & Spa said, “We are excited to feature Mr. Amitabh Bachchan in The Muthoot Group’s new film because it brilliantly showcases our Xandari Resorts and captivates our audience with sustainable and luxury hospitality. Consumers today seek out holiday experiences that transcend the ordinary and we are dedicated to provide each of our guests with experiences and memories that last a lifetime. At Xandari, we also want to pioneer a sustainable chapter in tourism, by upholding our core principles - community, conservation and collaboration. The idea was to capture the essence of responsible tourism with Xandari’s unparalleled fusion of luxury and a unique farm to table experience. I also feel that Mr. Bachchan’s presence has elevated the Xandari brand to a whole new level and I am sure this content will get us tremendous interest worldover. At Xandari Resorts & Spa, we invite travelers to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature while indulging in world-class hospitality.”
Abhinav Iyer, senior general manager - marketing at The Muthoot Group said, “Mr. Bachchan has been The Muthoot Group's brand ambassador for many years now and with a legend like him, we have been keen to create tailor-made content for our leisure & hospitality division for quite some time now. Xandari Resorts is a jewel in the Group’s crown and hence with this film, we have attempted to create a strong desire for Xandari Resorts leveraging a cinematic approach. We plan to promote this film widely across digital and other mainstream mediums in addition to national & international events, exhibitions and travel & tourism meets.”