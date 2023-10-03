Amitabh Bachchan's snacking antics take centre stage in Bikaji's latest campaign

Sagar Parikh, Managing Partner, 3 Brothers & Fils, “Amit ji has been the most perfect choice for Bikaji ever since the launch of the campaign with Amit ji loves Bikaji being our most cherished campaign. We are honoured to launch the third leg of our ‘Amit ji loves Bikaji’ series and are certain that it will garner loads of love for Bikaji, yet again. It’s always a matter of pride and pleasure to work for our favourite brand with our favourite superstar. Our sole aim was to present every product offering and range in an entertaining manner. I am sure the viewers will love all of them. And this third series will only add to the already built public affinity and equity for Bikaji at a global level.”