Amitabh Bachchan takes on online scammers with Panchayat cast

Iconic Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has joined forces with the cast of the popular Prime Video series Panchayat to launch a public awareness campaign designed to tackle the issue of online financial scams.

Advertisment

The campaign, launched by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a division of the Union Home Ministry, aims to empower individuals with the knowledge to identify fraudsters and avoid falling victim of cyber fraud.

Bachchan initially shared the first ad on Instagram, featuring Pankaj Jha in his role as Vidhayak Ji from Panchayat. In the video, Vidhayak Ji gets a call from an individual pretending to be a bank representative, promoting a 'Paisa Badhao investment'.

Intrigued, he enquires, “What strategies will you implement to grow our wealth?” The scammer replies with misleading promises, stating, “We have boosted the funds for many investors.”

As Vidhayak Ji considers the offer, Amitabh Bachchan enters the scene, grabs the phone from him, and confronts the caller.

In a dramatic exchange, he cautions, “Rest assured, you’ve been added to the Tihar [jail] list, and it’s best to follow their instructions.” Your safety is not our responsibility. Bachchan warns the scammer, asserting that the police will track the call and capture him in no time.

The video concludes with Bachchan encouraging viewers to stay alert, use only SEBI-approved apps and platforms for their investments, and to report any incidents by contacting Cyber Dost at the number 1-9-3-0.

Bachchan shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Be cautious, be aware!! Always use SEBI-approved apps and platforms.”

In another video, actor Chandan Roy, known for his role as Vikas in Panchayat, encounters a deceptive job offer from an international recruiter, boasting a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh.

As Vikas contemplates the offer with a hint of naivety, Bachchan steps in once more, cautioning him about the dangers of succumbing to such scams. He recommends that viewers confirm job offers through official channels and seek guidance from agents accredited by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Home Minister Amit Shah has lauded the campaign on X (formerly Twitter), praising Bachchan for his active participation in the initiative.

Be sure, be safe.



Always ensure that you apply for jobs only on official websites and through approved agencies and safeguard your career from cybercriminals.



Heartiest thanks to Shri @SrBachchan Ji for your support of the Modi govt’s mission to secure our citizens from… https://t.co/FEi0zmJUYd — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2025

These ads arrive at a pivotal moment, as cyber fraud escalates nationwide, preying on unsuspecting individuals with alluring offers of effortless investments or high-paying jobs overseas.

Recently YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna shared his own harrowing experience of falling victim to a digital scam that left him locked out of his accounts for a full 48 hours.

The ads serve as crucial reminders to stay alert in the ever-evolving digital landscape.