Amitabh Bachchan talks about ‘Desh Ki Badhti Taqat’ in APL Apollo's latest TVC

The TVC campaign is envisioned by the Crayons Network.
APL Apollo Steel Tubes, a structural steel tubes company, has launched its new TVC campaign titled ‘Desh Ki Badhti Taqat’, featuring the legendary actor and brand ambassador, Amitabh Bachchan.
The TVC portrays the emotional connect between a grandfather and his grandson in a light hearted narrative that draws parlance with the growth journey of APL Apollo through generations. It highlights the brand’s vision of being a leader in the structural steel tubes industry that values integral connections and the strong foundation they provide.
Speaking on the launch, Sanjay Gupta, managing director, APL Apollo, said, "We are proud to have Amitabh Bachchan as part of our journey, symbolising the strength and trust of our brand. Our vision extends far beyond being a homegrown success’ it's about sculpting a transformative narrative, where our innovation moulds a stronger and more resilient future."
Amitabh's iconic presence resonates with the strength and trust that the brand represents, reinforcing the message of resilience in its product range.
Charu Malhotra, chief brand officer, APL Apollo, highlighted the strategic significance of the TVC, stating, "The ‘Desh Ki Badhti Taqat' TVC highlights the diverse product range of APL Apollo along with its role in building some of the most iconic structures, emphasising our significant contribution towards the nation's infrastructure. This commercial isn’t just about structural steel tubes, it’s about fostering a deeper connection with our audience. Looking at the future, we will be running a 360-degree campaign across TV, print, OOH, OTT and digital platforms to engage with the masses."
APL Apollo's dedication to innovation, quality and customer-centric approach remains at the forefront of its operations. The latest TVC portrays the brand's growth-oriented trajectory and its efforts towards making permanent relationships in the industry while contributing to the nation's strength.