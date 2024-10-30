Amitabh Bachchan touts Muthoot Finances offerings in new campaign

Muthoot Finance, a gold loan NBFC, has launched a captivating ad campaign ‘Gold Loan Kamaal, Doosre Loan Bemisaal’, featuring its brand ambassador, Amitabh Bachchan. The campaign introduces three ad films, each spotlighting Muthoot Finance’s diverse financial offerings beyond its renowned gold loans i.e. Gold Overdraft Loan, Personal Loan, and Loan Against Property.

Through this campaign, Muthoot Finance seeks to educate its customer base about the convenience and flexibility offered by these loan products.

Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Alexander George Muthoot, joint managing director of The Muthoot Group, said, “With its rich and unmatched legacy of more than a century, Muthoot Finance has positively impacted the lives of millions of customers through its plethora of products and services. Our new campaign not only highlights the brand’s leadership in the Gold Loan segment but also offers a sneak peek into the diverse offerings. Our goal is to be a one-stop financial supermarket for our customers’ diverse credit requirements. These innovative products such as Gold Overdraft, Personal Loan and Loan Against Property coupled with our strong presence Pan-India, reinforces our position as a diversified financial services conglomerate to serve millions of customers every day.”

The first film introduces Muthoot Finance's gold loan with an overdraft facility, where interest applies only on the amount used, ideal for business owners and self-employed individuals. The second film presents Muthoot Finance’s personal loan option, designed to meet individual financial needs with a simple, fast process. The third film covers Muthoot's Loan Against Property, allowing customers to leverage real estate for larger loans to fund personal goals.

Abhinav Iyer, senior general manager – marketing and strategy, The Muthoot Group, said, “While Muthoot Finance has widely been recognised for its gold loans, the 'Gold Loan Kamaal, Doosre Loan Bemisaal' campaign is a strategic effort to popularise our other loan products too. With Amitabh Bachchan’s charismatic presence in these films, we hope to resonate with our diverse customer base and demonstrate how the versatility of our loan products can truly transform their financial decision-making. Each ad film has been crafted to connect with our audiences on a personal level and we are confident that this campaign will reinforce our brand’s position as a trusted leader in the financial services space.”