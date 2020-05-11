Amitabh Bachchan's mother's day ad has hidden message about Aarogya Setu

Aarogya Setu equips users with knowledge of how many covid-19 cases there are, in the area that they live in and it also offers access to telemedicine, e-pharmacies and diagnostic services. However, to make all these features available, the app requires access to the phone's Bluetooth and GPS. A user who is doubtful whether he/she has contracted covid-19 has to enter an array of personal details on the app - including details of healthcare which is classified as sensitive information. Independent reviewers of the app have raised concerns about the privacy of the app - which has been made mandatory to download for government employees and for employees from some private companies too.