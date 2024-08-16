Amrutanjan shines light on unsung heroes with new campaign

While these small acts of kindness often go unnoticed, Amrutanjan Healthcare celebrates the everyday champions with its new campaign, Dard Hum Sambhal Lenge. This campaign celebrates those who push through their own discomfort to help others, reminding us all of the transformative power of compassion in our communities. The campaign emphasises small acts of care and reinforces Amrutanjan’s commitment of providing effective pain relief, allowing people to carry on with their thoughtful efforts.