Amrutanjan shines light on unsung heroes with new campaign

Campaign recognises individuals who help others despite their own discomfort, emphasising the importance of compassion in communities.
In a world that can often feel busy and stressful, Amrutanjan is highlighting the importance of simple acts of kindness. We all witness them – the quiet heroes who walk among us. The ones who selflessly go the extra mile, to make a difference in other’s lives.
While these small acts of kindness often go unnoticed, Amrutanjan Healthcare celebrates the everyday champions with its new campaign, Dard Hum Sambhal Lenge. This campaign celebrates those who push through their own discomfort to help others, reminding us all of the transformative power of compassion in our communities. The campaign emphasises small acts of care and reinforces Amrutanjan’s commitment of providing effective pain relief, allowing people to carry on with their thoughtful efforts.
The new TV commercials show ordinary people helping others despite physical discomfort. Scenarios include a woman saving a spot in line for an elderly neighbor at a free eye camp and a student running a busy tea stall for the owner. When these individuals start to feel tired, Amrutanjan provides pain relief solutions. The campaign demonstrates how these products help everyday heroes continue their acts of kindness.
S Sambhu Prasad, chairman and managing director of Amrutanjan Healthcare, said, “Every day, ordinary people perform extraordinary acts of selflessness and are the unsung heroes of our society, who often go unrecognsed. With Dard Hum Sambhal Lenge campaign, we celebrate their dedication and support them with effective pain relief solutions. Their selflessness inspires us, and we are committed to helping them continue their generous work, empowering them to make a positive impact without limitations.”
Mani Bhagavatheeswaran, chief marketing officer of Amrutanjan Healthcare, added,“Our new campaign honours those selfless heroes who endure discomfort to help others, reflecting Amrutanjan’s support for a pain-free, active life.”
In a time when people may feel emotionally distant, Amrutanjan’s “Dard Hum Sambhal Lenge” campaign highlights the importance of kindness. It encourages us to consider others' needs and make a difference, no matter how small. Every act of kindness and pain relief can have a significant impact.