Amul Butter tops exclusive ad spends on Hindi-English sports channels: TAM Report

According to a recent TAM Media Research report, Parle Biscuits has emerged as the dominant advertiser during the first 31 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 (IPL 18), securing the top spot in all matches except the opening game.

The TAM report indicates that the top five advertisers collectively contributed 31% to the overall advertising volumes of the tournament. Notably, Sporta Technologies, K P Pan Foods, and Vishnu Packaging maintained their strong advertising presence from the previous season (IPL 17), featuring again among the top advertisers in IPL 18, as per TAM data.

An interesting trend highlighted by the TAM report is the significant contribution of the food & beverages (F&B) sector, with three of the top five advertising categories originating from this segment. However, the TAM analysis reveals that the mouth freshener category led in terms of total advertising volumes during these initial matches of IPL 18. The ecom-gaming and mouth freshener categories demonstrated consistent advertising interest in the IPL, appearing in the top five for both IPL 18 and IPL 17 (for the first 31 matches), the TAM report states.

The TAM report also points to an influx of new advertising interest in IPL 18, with 23 new categories and 96 new brands making their advertising debut in the first 31 matches compared to the same period in IPL 17. Among these new entrants, 'Parle Platina Hide & Seek' emerged as the leading new brand, followed by 'Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi', according to TAM findings.

In terms of exclusive brand preferences across different language feeds, the TAM report shows that Amul Butter held the top position as an exclusive advertiser on Hindi and English language sports channels. On regional language sports channels, Reliance Trends secured the top spot for exclusive advertising, as per TAM data.

The TAM report further reveals that a total of 104 brands advertised across both regional and Hindi+English sports channels during the first 31 matches of IPL 18. Among these common advertisers, "Vimal Elaichi" dominated the top five brand list on both language platforms, according to the TAM analysis.

These initial advertising trends in IPL 18, as highlighted by the TAM Media Research report, underscore the continued strong interest of established players like Parle Biscuits, alongside the emergence of new categories and brands vying for the attention of the massive IPL viewership. The dominance of the mouth freshener category and the significant presence of the F&B sector demonstrate the diverse range of advertisers leveraging the tournament's wide reach, the TAM report concludes.