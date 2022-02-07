Amul girl and others mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death on social media

The singer, who was popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India', passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022.
India lost Lata Mangeshkar, one of its finest and most widely recognised singers, on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Aged 92, Mangeshkar, who was popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India', was hospitalised in Mumbai after a positive COVID diagnosis.
She had worked with a number of notable composers, including Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and the father-son duo of SD Burman and RD Burman.
Dairy giant Amul released a cartoon to pay homage to the legendary singer. The Amul girl is seen in a completely different avatar - draped in a saree and sitting on the floor holding a musical instrument, while the late singer looks at her with a smile.
According to news website The Quint, Mangeshkar had also voiced several Bollywood actors, including Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Rekha, Hema Malini and Kajol.
Amul was not the only brand to pay homage to the singer, when the news of her demise broke. Dunzo, the quick grocery delivery app, also released a creative to mark the news of her demise. Music streaming services like JioSaavn, Spotify and Gaana, also paid their respects to her.