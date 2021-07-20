Amul, INOX, Rin, JSW, Thums Up out with ads to cheer Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics

The campaign #RuknaNahiHai by JSW is a tribute to the attitude of the Indian contingent who, instead of being dejected with the news of the Olympics being postponed, were energized to train even harder. Despite challenging times and being stuck at home, they converted aspects of their homes into training platforms. Indeed, a year’s wait wasn’t idle at all, as they used each of the extra 365 days to train harder in a bid to get better results at the games this year.