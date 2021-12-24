Amul joins the ‘83’ bandwagon with a nod to Kapil Dev

83, a movie that brings to screen India’s 1983 cricket world cup win, releases today.
Amul billboards only reflect India’s zeitgeist and this week it is a hark back to India’s cricket world cup winning feat in 1983 that comes alive on the silver screen in the movie ‘83’.
Starring Ranveer Singh, 83 tells us the story of how the Indian cricket team, serious underdogs, pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the era by defeating the formidable West Indies to lift the cricket world cup.
The caption “Kappeals to everyone!” is a clever nod to Amul butter’s universal fame and adoration as well as the love Kapil Dev, the world cup winning captain, enjoys in the country.