Amul references Rahul Dravid's 'angry' Cred ad in latest cartoon

This is the first time one of Amul's ads references another ad instead of an event. The cartoon references his famous nickname 'Jammy' too.
Cred's latest ad starring cricketer Rahul Dravid has captured everyone's imagination and has been the talk of town on social media. The ad features the otherwise calm Dravid losing his temper while being stuck at a traffic jam in Bangalore.
Amul has released a topical cartoon on this. Given the virality of the ad, it was natural that it would make even Amul sit up and take notice. Amul's topical ads mostly focus on news items and tend to make strong political statements. This is the first time one of Amul's ads references another ad instead of an event.
Amul in its cartoon uses the cricketer's nickname Jammy - which stems from his love for eating jam. As a child, whenever Dravid went out to play, he was handed a bottle of Kissan jam, since his father worked with Kissan - giving him the nickname 'Jammy'.
Dravid has also acted in a Kissan jam commercial in the past. In the ad, Jammy's quest for more Kissan jam leads him to put on a bunch of costumes - such as a girl, a monk, and a vampire.
In Dravid's most recent Cred ad starts with a short preface by actor Jim Sarbh, who talks about Cred's coins - which can be used to claim cashback and rewards. He admits that he knows it sounds ridiculous, as if saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues - which he promptly goes on to display for the rest of the ad.