Amul remembers advertising veteran Anil ‘Billy’ Kapoor

Advertising veteran Anil Kapoor, fondly known as ‘Billy’, passed away on April 12, 2021 after fighting a long battle with cancer. Kapoor was the chairman emeritus at DraftFCB+ Ulka.
The agency’s long standing client – Amul, paid a heartfelt tribute to Kapoor in its signature style. The brand released a hoarding that read ‘You’ll always be part of our famuly’. The Amul girl is seen suited up in the creative, sitting next to Kapoor, in what looks like an office.
Sharing the creative on social media, Amul wrote: “Tribute to one of the doyens of the Indian advertising industry...”