Amul’s new ‘mythbusting’ ad campaign is an offensive against non-dairy ‘milk’

However, in a recent interview, we had asked Abhay Rangan, founder of Goodmylk, about his take on the situation. Rangan told us Rangan says that plant-based ‘milks’ is not alien to India and that Indians have been consuming beverages like coconut milk for ages. “Any smart dairy company will look at it as an opportunity. Globally, dairy companies are buying out plant-based dairy companies because they see potential. Any resistance that we see is going to be temporary,” he added.