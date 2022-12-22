Amway India launches ‘Passion ko Do Poshan’ campaign with Mirabai Chanu

Talking about the campaign, Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India said, “Amway has always held a distinctive and compelling approach to driving forward its vision to make India healthier. In line with this, we are thrilled to announce our new campaign- ‘Passion ko do Poshan’, that personifies the essence of our nutrition and wellness brand, Nutrilite, the world’s No.1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements[1], which brings together the best of nature and the best of science. As people focus on excelling in their passion areas, they often miss out on providing their bodies with the nutrition, which acts as fuel in their journey towards their goals. This campaign reflects how people’s passion is synonymous with their identity, and, along with a proper diet, Nutrilite provides them with the required nutrition support. We have extended our partnership with Mirabai Chanu, which I am sure will continue to help us champion our commitment towards the health-conscious Indians, driven by passion, to level up their nutrition to accomplish their dreams. We are elated to see the vivid response across India that our initiatives have received.”