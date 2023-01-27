An animated spot takes the focus in the Coca-Cola campaign for the Chinese new year

Ogilvy Shanghai is behind the festival greeting.
Created by Ogilvy Shanghai as part of the OpenX by the WPP team, the spot shows how the family’s table is big enough for everybody’s food preferences with the grandmother’s traditional dumplings taking centre stage.
Coca-Cola has celebrated the start of the new lunar year and welcomed the year of the rabbit with an animated spot that focuses on family togetherness held together by the love and comfort of food.
OpenX is a bespoke WPP team which handles creative, media, and data duties for the multinational company as its global marketing network partner. WPP won the Coca-Cola account in 2021.
The team has developed a multi-touchpoint campaign for Coca-Cola. This includes limited-edition festive gift packs with QR codes which on scanning brings the rabbit family to life in 3D and generates customisable greeting cards customers can share with their loved ones.