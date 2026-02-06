Anand Rathi uses humour to frame investing risks in ‘Sahi Guidance’ campaign

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has launched a new digital campaign titled ‘Sahi Guidance’, adopting a lighter, humour-led approach to address stock market volatility and misinformation.

The campaign departs from the category’s typically serious tone, using short-format videos to depict everyday investing dilemmas through exaggerated, comic situations. Produced in collaboration with Bandstand Collective, the three-film series features recurring characters Bunny and Ishani in familiar settings such as a food truck and a living room.

Each scenario portrays moments of confusion or anxiety around investing, which then spiral into dramatic daydreams. These sequences are used to underline the campaign’s central idea—that informed investing requires structured research rather than impulsive or social media-driven advice.

The films focus on three recurring questions faced by investors: where to invest, at what price, and for how long. The narrative positions these decisions as areas where professional guidance plays a critical role.

Devang Mehta, CMO at Anand Rathi Group, said: “In an era of viral 'tips' and social media noise, we wanted to remind investors that Investments in stock markets is a disciplined science, not a guessing game. By using humorous tropes that are deeply embedded in our culture, we’ve made the core principles of research-backed investing accessible and entertaining. Our goal is to empower our TG to stop relying on random advice and instead lean on the 30 years of expertise and expert research that Anand Rathi brings to the table.”

Tuhin, co-founder & Chief Creative at Bandstand Collective, said: “Working with Anand Rathi allowed us to push the creative boundaries of financial advertising. We focused on creating quick, high-energy content that resonates with today’s digital-first audience. By blending relatable frustrations with over-the-top cinematic moments, we’ve ensured that the message of 'Sahi Guidance' isn’t just heard, but remembered.”

The ‘Sahi Guidance’ films are currently running across digital and social media platforms.