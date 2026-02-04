Ananya and Lakshya go playful in Platina Hide & Seek’s Valentine’s Day campaign

Parle Products, the FMCG company, has unveiled its new Valentine’s Day campaign for Parle Platina Hide & Seek Choco Chip Cookies, starring Bollywood stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya. Titled ‘Start Your Story with Hide & Seek’, the campaign positions the cookie as a fun icebreaker and conversation starter for young consumers experiencing these moments for the very first time.

The film captures Ananya and Lakshya in light-hearted, playful interactions, set to the iconic Hide & Seek tune. Rooted in music, movement and shared moments, the narrative reflects the awkward excitement of early connections - where a smile, a shared laugh or offering a cookie says more than words. Simple, breezy and relatable, the film mirrors how today’s teenagers express curiosity and interest through small, everyday interactions rather than big gestures.

As part of the campaign, Parle Platina Hide & Seek is also rolling out a special Valentine’s Day consumer contest, inviting consumers to join the celebration. Participants can scan a QR code on the limited-edition packs and upload a fun dance video with a friend or loved one, grooving to the iconic Hide & Seek song. The activity encourages young consumers to turn ordinary moments into stories worth sharing, with the best entry earning a chance to feature on the iconic Hide & Seek pack.

Commenting on the campaign, Mayank Shah, chief marketing officer, Parle Products, said, “Hide & Seek has always been about bringing people together over a simple, enjoyable moment. With this campaign, we wanted to capture the excitement of first conversations and early interactions, especially among younger consumers. The cookie becomes an easy, playful way to break the ice, and Ananya and Lakshya bring that youthful energy to life beautifully.”

Adding to this, Vinod Kunj, founder, Thought Blurb, said, “The idea behind ‘Start Your Story with Hide & Seek’ was to reflect the innocence and spontaneity of early connections. Hide & Seek naturally fits into these moments, it’s familiar, friendly and helps spark conversations without saying too much.”

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Ananya Panday said, “Hide & Seek is a brand I have grown up with, so being part of this campaign feels very special. I love how the film captures those small, fun moments that spark a connection. It’s playful, relatable and really celebrates how my generation expresses affection, effortlessly and honestly.”

Echoing this sentiment, Lakshya added, “Hide & Seek is such an iconic brand, and it’s exciting to be associated with something that has been a part of my childhood. This campaign felt very real to me. It's about chemistry, comfort and those little moments that stay with you. I’m thrilled to be part of a story that celebrates young love in such a fresh way.”