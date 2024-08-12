Ananya Panday adds a refreshing vanilla twist to Plum BodyLovin’s new perfume ad

Actress and the brand’s fragrance ambassador, Ananya Panday shared her excitement on the new campaign,” I’ve always been a huge fan of vanilla fragrances, and Vanilla Caramello is just irresistible! The blend of creamy vanilla and salted caramel makes it so droolworthy, and I can’t get enough of it. It’s fantastic to collaborate with a brand like Plum BodyLovin’ again that not only creates such iconic & chic fragrances but also celebrates them in a fun & authentic way! I can’t wait for women everywhere to experience Vanilla Caramello for themselves and give out chef’s kisses!"