Ananya Panday adds a refreshing vanilla twist to Plum BodyLovin’s new perfume ad

The brand has recently unveiled a new twist on vanilla i.e. the Vanilla Caramello perfume with notes of salted caramel, warm vanilla and nutty pistachios.
With this all-new commercial that’ll make everyone groove to its tune; the super chic Ananya Panday is seen interacting with the Vanilla Caramello perfume whilst thoroughly enjoying progressively discovering all the complex sweet and salty fragrance notes that eventually leads her to declare that Vanilla Never Smelled SO GOOD!
The fragrance opens with a luscious blend of creamy vanilla and mischievous notes of salted caramel and slips into an inviting nutty aroma of pistachios and almonds. Sweet yet balanced, this scent is perfect for those special moments when you want to feel both luxurious and at ease.
Commenting on the new commercial, Stuti Sethi, brand lead – Plum BodyLovin’, says, "In a refreshing departure from traditional Indian perfume advertising, we’re beyond elated to introduce our new Vanilla Caramello perfume ad film with the charismatic Ananya Panday, that pivots from the clichéd themes of seduction and instead, in true Plum BodyLovin’ fashion, celebrates the joy of unlocking your vivacious, playful spirit and enjoying life’s everyday moments! And who better to bring this vision to life other than Ananya, who effortlessly embodies all traits of the bestselling Vanilla Caramello scent i.e. chic, warm, luxurious, layered, & well… deserving of endless compliments!"
Actress and the brand’s fragrance ambassador, Ananya Panday shared her excitement on the new campaign,” I’ve always been a huge fan of vanilla fragrances, and Vanilla Caramello is just irresistible! The blend of creamy vanilla and salted caramel makes it so droolworthy, and I can’t get enough of it. It’s fantastic to collaborate with a brand like Plum BodyLovin’ again that not only creates such iconic & chic fragrances but also celebrates them in a fun & authentic way! I can’t wait for women everywhere to experience Vanilla Caramello for themselves and give out chef’s kisses!"