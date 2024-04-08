Ananya Panday gives fashion tips to Aditya Roy Kapur in Amazon's 'Har Pal Fashionable' campaign

In the first ad film, Ananya Panday effortlessly assembles a head-to-toe fashionable look while Aditya Roy Kapoor perceives it as a time-consuming task. While in the second ad film, Aditya Roy Kapoor is seen ready to head out but Ananya points out that he’s only halfway there and helps him find complementary accessories such as watches and loafers through the ‘Wear it with’ feature to elevate his ensemble into a fashionable look. Both the films, highlight Amazon Fashion’s delivery on time, easy returns and no convenience fee, and wide selection which makes it completely effortless for her to be ‘Har Pal Fashionable’.