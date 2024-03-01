Ananya Panday joins TRESemmé as a brand ambassador, inspiring women to embrace confidence and style

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ananya will feature in several upcoming TV and digital ads for the hair-care brand.
TRESemmé, a hair care brand, is thrilled to announce its exciting partnership with Bollywood actress and style icon, Ananya Panday. With her charm, style, and beauty, Ananya Panday epitomises the modern woman who embraces confidence and glamour in every aspect of her life.
Joining Kiara Advani in the TRESemmé family, Ananya Panday as the newest face of TRESemmé, will bring her signature flair and salon-expertise to inspire millions of young women across India to explore and experiment with their hair. Ananya will share her favorite TRESemmé salon-styling tips and tricks, encouraging women to unleash their inner confidence and their hair potential, to get the desired end look.
To kick off the partnership, TRESemmé will be launching a series of TV & digital campaigns featuring Ananya Panday, showcasing the latest hair trends, styling tutorials, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into Ananya's life. Fans can expect to see Ananya's beauty and enthusiasm come to life in these campaigns, inspiring them to redefine their hair goals and embrace their unique style.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ananya Panday to the TRESemmé family," said Harman Dhillon, executive director, Beauty & Wellbeing, at HUL" Ananya embodies the spirit of the modern woman who is bold, confident, and aspirational. We strongly believe she is the perfect fit for Brand Tresemme which has always helped women look and feel her best, every day, not just salon days. She will inspire our consumers to embrace their individuality and express themselves through their hair."
Commenting on her partnership with TRESemmé, Ananya Panday said, "I am excited to join forces with TRESemmé, a brand that celebrates self-expression and empowers women to master their own look and style. As someone who loves experimenting with hairstyles and exploring different looks, I can't wait to share my favorite TRESemmé products and salon-inspired styling secrets with my fans."