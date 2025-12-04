Ananya Panday & Lakshya bring easy charm to American Eagle’s new story

From the pun filled Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes Jeans in the United States to Great Jeans For Everyone in India, American Eagle’s denim narrative has travelled with surprising ease. The brand’s new India campaign, starring Bollywood’s young duo Ananya Panday and Lakshya, leans into the uncomplicated charm of classic denim advertising: jeans that fit well, feel good and let personality do the heavy lifting.

Advertisment

Created by Vayner Media and shot by director Collin D’Cunha with photographer Sasha Jairam, the 53 second film unfolds in a crisp studio setting. Panday and Lakshya introduce themselves, talk about what they like and ease into a playful side by side pose. At one point Panday gently nudges Lakshya into position, the kind of spontaneous moment that makes them appear like well dressed friends with an easy rapport.

Panday wears the Ex Boyfriend Fit and Baggy Wide Leg, while Lakshya is seen in key men’s silhouettes including the Original Bootcut and Baggy Loose.

“India has become one of our most exciting growth markets. By partnering with Ananya Panday and Lakshya, two of Bollywood’s most dynamic young talents, we’re reinforcing our strategy to stay at the centre of culture and deepen relevance with the Indian consumer,” says Yatin Athale, brand head at American Eagle India.

He adds that the brand is focused on delivering jeans that fit beautifully, feel great and mirror the evolving style preferences of young Indians.

The campaign debuts with a guest list event in Mumbai, followed by a digital led rollout, strategic associations and cinema placements across India. It will also appear in key global markets where Bollywood continues to shape cultural conversation.

Credits:

Creative Agency: Vayner Media

Talent Management: Dharma Cornerstone Agency

Production: Citruz Fashion Networks & Imran Khatri Production