Parle Hide & Seek launches new campaign celebrating special moments

Parle Products, a manufacturer of biscuits and confectionery, announces Ananya Panday as the brand ambassador for its premium sweet cookies portfolio, Hide & Seek.

The brand has launched the ‘Start Your Story’ campaign to encourage consumers to share their moments with Hide & Seek. The campaign features actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya in a series of ads where Hide & Seek Cookies play a role in their interactions.

Commenting on the association, Mayank Shah, vice president at Parle Products, said: “We are ecstatic to welcome Ananya Panday and Lakshya into the Hide & Seek family. Their youthful energy, charm, and strong connection with Gen Z and millennials make them a perfect fit for our brand. Through this partnership, we aim to deepen our engagement with young consumers and make Hide & Seek a part of their everyday moments of joy.”

Adding insights into the campaign, Pramod Sharma, national creative director, Rediffusion Brand Solutions said, "Parle Platina Hide & Seek has always set the benchmark—whether in product excellence, marketing, or innovation. Their advertising is consistently top-notch. The challenge for us was to take this campaign a step further. With two incredibly talented actors, Ananya Panday and Lakshya, two compelling scripts, and a fantastic client, we had the perfect ingredients to craft a true Hide & Seek story. I have no doubt that this campaign will work wonders for Parle Platina Hide & Seek, elevating the brand to new heights."

Sharing her excitement, Ananya Panday said: “I have always loved Hide & Seek cookies – they bring back so many childhood memories! I am thrilled to be the face of a brand that I genuinely enjoy. The perfect blend of crunchy cookies and choco chips is simply irresistible. I can't wait to take my fans on a delightful journey with Hide & Seek!”

In conversation with Lakshya, he expressed, “Being part of the ‘Start Your Story’ campaign with Hide & Seek has been an incredible experience. The brand has always been about creating joyful moments, and this campaign beautifully captures the essence of sharing special stories over a delicious bite. Working alongside Ananya has been great fun, and I am excited for everyone to see how our playful moments come to life with Hide & Seek”

It will roll out across multiple platforms, including digital, television, and on-ground activations. Additionally, the campaign invites consumers to share their own Hide & Seek moments, making every bite a part of their story

