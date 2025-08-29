Ananya Panday onboarded as brand ambassador for Aurelia

Aurelia, the women’s ethnic wear brand, has announced Bollywood actor Ananya Panday as its new brand ambassador. The announcement comes alongside the launch of its festive campaign #HameshaTrending, spotlighting the latest festive collection designed for the modern Indian woman. The campaign highlights Ananya’s youthful charm and effortless style, seamlessly blending with the collection’s contemporary silhouettes and on-trend designs. With this association, Aurelia strengthens its positioning as a brand that keeps women stylish, relevant, and confident - always.

Speaking about the association, Ananya Panday said, "For me, fashion is all about feeling good and owning your style, and Aurelia fits perfectly with that. I love how the brand makes ethnic wear feel fresh, vibrant, and always on-trend. My personal style is fun, easy, and versatile, and the #HameshaTrending campaign captures that energy beautifully. I’m truly excited to be the face of a brand that makes staying stylish feel so effortless and fun!”

Anant Daga, chief executive officer – TCNS Division, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, said, "Ananya’s vibrant persona and strong fashion connect perfectly complement the spirit of Aurelia. She resonates with today’s woman who wants to look relevant, confident, and effortlessly fashionable at all times. Through #HameshaTrending, we are excited to bring alive this sentiment and set the tone for the festive season. Together, Ananya and Aurelia embody vibrancy, elegance, and celebration—everything that defines this time of year. We are thrilled to welcome her as our brand ambassador”

Timed with the festive and wedding season, #HameshaTrending campaign, introducing Ananya Panday as the face of Aurelia, rolls out through a high-impact campaign film across platforms, marking a presence in fashion conversations throughout the season.