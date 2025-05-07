Ananya Panday solves hair woes in Vega’s new campaign

VEGA has launched the Vega LitStyle Hair Dryer Brush, an all-in-one hair styling tool that combines a hair dryer and brush. The device offers quick, smooth, and voluminous styling at home or on the go.

Vega has launched a campaign featuring brand ambassador Ananya Panday. The campaign shows common hairstyling challenges and presents Vega's solution.

The ad shows Ananya Panday entering a room where her friend is struggling with wet, frizzy hair. Frustrated by the time it takes to dry and style separately, the friend complains. Ananya introduces the Vega LitStyle Hair Dryer Brush, which dries and styles hair at once. She demonstrates its 360° airflow technology for faster, even drying. The ad ends with both showcasing smooth, voluminous hair.

Sandeep Jain, director, Vega, shared his vision for the brand’s continued growth and innovation in the beauty and personal care industry: "Our journey began with makeup brushes, and over the years, we have expanded our product range to cater to diverse grooming and styling needs. Every product we introduce is designed with a focus on quality and convenience. Our mission is to ensure that our customers have access to the best-in-class tools that make their personal grooming experience effortless and enjoyable. The Vega LitStyle Hair Dryer Brush embodies this vision, offering a revolutionary hairstyling solution that simplifies and enhances drying and styling routine. By combining powerful airflow, precision styling, and user-friendly design, this tool makes professional-quality hair styling more accessible than ever before."