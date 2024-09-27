Ananya Panday urges fans to grab K-Bomb Ramen in Too Yumm's latest ad

Bottomline Media, a global integrated marketing and talent management firm brought together Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and Too Yumm!, the snacking brand from Guiltfree Industries, part of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group to introduce their product range, K-Bomb Ramen. In the campaign video Ananya speaks in Korean, this feature adds authenticity and highlights the comparison of the hotness of the food.

Leading the entire campaign, Bottomline Media oversaw every aspect from conceptualisation to scriptwriting, production, and execution. The agency’s 360-degree approach ensured that the brand’s vision was brought to life with precision and creativity.

"Thinking out of the box has always been our strength, and creating an engaging campaign for TOO YUMM!'s K-BOMB was an exciting opportunity. Having Ananya speak in Korean allowed us to embrace our creative side while highlighting the explosion of flavours that the product is known for, all while connecting with a broader audience in a fun and dynamic way," quoted Tanaaz Bhatia, managing director and founder of Bottomline Media.

"We're thrilled to introduce our bestselling Too Yumm! K-Bomb Ramen with Ananya Panday in collaboration with Bottomline Media. Their creative approach ensured we connected authentically with our audience, highlighting the joy of snacking and bringing the experience alive of the hot and spicy ramen. We wanted the campaign to leave an effect of the flavours through visual demonstration”, commented Yogesh Tewari- vice president, marketing, Too Yumm!