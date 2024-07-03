Ananya Panday wastes some more time and focuses on what brings her joy in Timex's new campaign

Timex, the American watch brand, launched the latest iteration of their ‘Waste More Time’ campaign featuring brand ambassador, Ananya Panday. The global campaign encourages people to forget the hustle and bustle and reconnect with themselves by spending more time doing what they love most, even if others view it as a total waste of time. The third digital film of the campaign reinforces that a Timex does more than just tell time; it tells your story and reminds you to make time yours.