Anastasia Beverly Hills India announces Malaika Arora as Brand Ambassador to celebrate 25th Anniversary

An elated Malaika Arora, brand ambassador, Anastasia Beverly Hills India commented, I am thrilled to be part of Hollywood cult and iconic makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills 25 years’ celebration. As someone who has always been passionate about beauty, I have long been a fan of the brand's commitment to quality and innovation and have been using the brow products for eons. I believe that makeup has the power to transform not just our appearance, but also our confidence and sense of self. I am excited and humbled to partner with Anastasia Beverly Hill India to be able to inspire individuals to explore their own unique beauty standards and express themselves through makeup."