Anchor Oral Care signs Archita Sahu as brand ambassador

Anchor Oral Care, part of Anchor Consumer Products, has appointed Odia actor Archita Sahu as its brand ambassador to strengthen its presence in Odisha. This move highlights the brand’s focus on expanding in the region.

Advertisment

Anchor Oral Care aims to strengthen its presence and distribution in Odisha, increasing brand visibility and market share. The brand is expanding to meet the growing demand for quality oral care products in the region.

Anchor Oral Care has launched two new campaigns in Odisha, promoting its oral care products, including Anchor Red Toothpaste. The campaigns are titled "Laal. Kamaal. Bemisaal." and "Naye Zamane Ki Nayi Suraksha."

The campaign "Laal. Kamaal. Bemisaal" highlights the benefits of Anchor Red Toothpaste, which contains 10 Ayurvedic benefits from 6 key ingredients. The TVC focuses on a typical shopping moment, showing how the toothpaste’s effectiveness and taste make it a suitable choice for families.

"Naye Zamane Ki Nayi Suraksha," featuring Archita Sahu, highlights the importance of complete oral care for modern families. It positions Anchor Oral Care as a scientifically advanced and ethical brand, offering 100% Vegetarian formulations for whiter, stronger, and healthier teeth.

Speaking on the development, Karan Shah, director of Anchor Consumer Products, stated: "At Anchor Oral Care, we are committed to providing high-quality, effective, and natural oral care solutions. Odisha is a priority market for us, and our investment in this region reflects our dedication to serving consumers with superior products that meet their needs. Partnering with Archita Sahu marks a significant milestone in our journey, and she will play a crucial role in raising oral health awareness across Odisha. These initiatives will enable us to deepen our engagement with consumers, expand our distribution, and strengthen our position in the oral care category. With a legacy of trust and quality, Anchor Oral Care remains devoted to offering innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Odia consumers."

Kunal Shah, creative director, Anchor Consumer Products shared insights on the campaign’s vision: "With 'Laal. Kamaal. Bemisaal.' and 'Naye Zamane Ki Nayi Suraksha,' we aimed to create a fresh and culturally relevant narrative that resonates deeply with Odia consumers. Anchor Oral Care is more than just a product—it’s about building trust and reinforcing the importance of holistic oral health.”

Expressing her enthusiasm, Archita Sahu said, "I am thrilled to collaborate with Anchor Oral Care, a brand synonymous with trust, innovation, and holistic oral health. Good oral hygiene is essential for overall well-being, and I truly believe in Anchor’s dedication to providing effective and modern solutions for families. I look forward to being part of this meaningful journey."

Beyond the TVC, Archita will be involved in digital campaigns, in-store promotions, and consumer engagement events.