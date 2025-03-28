Anchor’s 'Pehli Jhalak' campaign for Dyna soaps with Mrunal Thakur targets premium market

Dyna, a beauty soap brand from the house of Anchor Consumer Products, has announced acclaimed actress Mrunal Thakur as its new brand ambassador. The announcement marks a strategic move by Dyna to strengthen its position in the premium beauty soap segment, catering to consumers who seek an indulgent skincare experience without compromising on value.

Advertisment

Mrunal Thakur’s association with Dyna comes at a time when the brand is expanding its footprint in the premium beauty segment, offering a Grade 1 soap with 76% TFM (Total Fatty Matter) and 0% fillers—a hallmark of superior purity and effectiveness. Infused with real ingredients, Dyna ensures deep nourishment, long-lasting freshness, and radiant skin, making it the preferred choice for women who aspire for luxurious self-care.

"Mrunal Thakur represents everything Dyna stands for—grace, poise, and timeless beauty. Her journey from television to Bollywood mirrors our brand’s evolution, making her the perfect ambassador. We are excited about this collaboration and believe it will elevate Dyna’s appeal among beauty-conscious consumers," said Karan Shah, director of Anchor Consumer Products.

"I am thrilled to partner with Dyna, a brand that truly understands the essence of beauty and confidence. The new campaign beautifully captures the magic of first impressions, and I love how Dyna empowers women to feel their best every day. It’s an exciting journey, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it,” said Mrunal Thakur.

Dyna’s latest TVC, directed by Uzer Khan and produced by 30Sec of Fame, showcases Mrunal as a confident, radiant woman whose presence leaves an unforgettable impact. The visual storytelling emphasises how Dyna enhances beauty and confidence, aligning seamlessly with its tagline “Pehli Jhalak Kare Khoobsurat Asar.”

Kunal Shah, creative director at Anchor adds "Dyna’s new packaging blends premium elegance with sustainability, crafted from recyclable materials for a greener future. With the ever-radiant Mrunal Thakur as the face of Dyna, it perfectly embodies beauty, confidence and conscious living”

The campaign will be amplified across multiple platforms, including television, digital media (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and OTT platforms), and in-store branding, ensuring widespread reach and engagement.

Apart from being the face of the TVC and digital promotions, Mrunal will also be featured on Dyna’s product packaging and offline communication, further solidifying her association with the brand. Influencer collaborations, social media contests, and engagement-driven activities will also be a key part of the brand’s marketing strategy, ensuring greater consumer interaction.