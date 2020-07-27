And now, an ad for anti-bacterial laminate...

Although Greenlam doesn't explain how exactly it works, it claims it's 99.99 per cent (of course!) effective against bacteria.
After anti-bacterial fabrics, pens, mattresses... here's an anti-bacterial laminate.
Greenlam Laminates, a New Delhi-headquartered laminate company, has just released a TV commercial which focuses on a key product feature - 'Anti-bacterial surface for a healthy and safe environment'. However, the film doesn't specify how the product really works.
Conceptualised by ADK Fortune, a WPP agency, the commercial features two characters, and captures a moment that looks completely unacceptable in the current COVID scenario. But everything suddenly seems fine when the realisation sinks in that all this is happening around Greenlam anti-bacterial laminates.
In a press release, the brand states that through this TVC, it aims to bring awareness about its anti-bacterial laminates, which are highly effective in retarding the growth of common bacteria by up to 99.99 per cent.
Parul Mittal, director, Greenlam Industries, says, “Today, the world is slowly adapting to a new normal lifestyle, with a greater emphasis on personal health. If COVID has taught us anything, it is our obsession with hygiene. Rightly so, only a germ-free surface at home and workplace are our first line of defense. Keeping this in mind, Greenlam’s anti-bacterial laminate property becomes utmost important in the current scenario."
"The latest TV campaign is launched with an objective to reach out to a larger audience, highlighting the key benefit of anti-bacterial property in Greenlam Laminates. It also communicates that the laminate doesn't just look beautiful, but is also effective in retarding bacteria to keep the surface hygienic,” she adds.
Sharing the product on social media, the brand wrote, "Our anti-bacterial laminates and compacts have health-safe features like anti-bacterial and anti-fungal. They are food contact suitable, and are easy to apply at both commercial and residential sites."
Under its flagship brand Greenlam Laminates and Greenlam Compacts, the brand is offering surfaces that are anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, anti-fungal, and food contact safe. So, customers of all age groups can be rest assured of a hygienic space.
Industry speaks.
Speaking about short format ads, Yash Bendkhale, creative director, What's Your Problem, says, they're a challenge. "And as an ad film maker I love this challenge," he says.
Further, he adds, "This format is all about that bizarreness in situations which was slightly missing in Greenlam's ad." However, he does not believe that the film is all bad.
"Single mnemonic would have done better justice to the product's characteristics," he opines.