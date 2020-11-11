And now, here's an anti-bacterial toothbrush by Colgate

When a toothbrush is stored (or is not being used), germs attach themselves to it. The germs can end up in our mouths while brushing. Colgate claims that its latest Zig Zag anti-bacterial toothbrush is equipped with 100 per cent silver ion anti-bacterial bristles. The bristles repel bacteria and keep them from attaching to it. In addition, Zig Zag's multi-angled bristles remove germs in between teeth.