And now, here's an anti-bacterial toothbrush by Colgate

The brand has on-boarded actor Ayushmann Khurrana to promote Colgate Zig Zag anti-bacterial toothbrush that comes with silver ion bristle technology.
Leading oral care brand Colgate-Palmolive (India) has announced the launch of the all-new Zig Zag anti-bacterial toothbrush. It is the first-of-its-kind from Colgate in the Zig Zag portfolio. The brand has signed Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador.
When a toothbrush is stored (or is not being used), germs attach themselves to it. The germs can end up in our mouths while brushing. Colgate claims that its latest Zig Zag anti-bacterial toothbrush is equipped with 100 per cent silver ion anti-bacterial bristles. The bristles repel bacteria and keep them from attaching to it. In addition, Zig Zag's multi-angled bristles remove germs in between teeth.
Colgate has launched a 20-second-long digital film to promote the product. Red Fuse Communications, WPP’s integrated communication partner to Colgate India, has crafted the campaign. It brings to life the idea of how your regular toothbrush acts as a carrier for germs to your mouth, thereby establishing the clear need for Colgate Zig Zag anti-bacterial toothbrush. It is slated to build experiences across TV, OTT and social media in the months to come.
Commenting on the campaign, Arvind Chintamani, vice president, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, “At Colgate, we are constantly innovating to help consumers lead healthier lives and Zig Zag anti-bacterial (toothbrush) is a result of this mission. We have introduced advanced silver ion bristle technology on Colgate Zig Zag anti-bacterial toothbrush at an affordable price of Rs 30. You can find this toothbrush in stores across the country and on e-commerce platforms.”
Added Delna Sethna, executive creative director, Red Fuse, “For new Colgate Zig Zag anti-bacterial (toothbrush), the communication objective was to explain the advanced technology benefits very simply to everyone. With Ayushmann Khurrana as our ambassador, we are excited with the integrated campaign we created and executed across media, including this year’s IPL (Indian Premier League) season.”