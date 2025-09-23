Aneet Padda becomes the face of Mia by Tanishq’s festive campaign

Mia by Tanishq has appointed Gen Z actor Aneet Padda as its new brand ambassador. Known for her vibrant and authentic personality, Padda aligns with the brand’s philosophy of celebrating individuality, confidence, and everyday brilliance.

Advertisment

The association is marked by the launch of Mia’s festive campaign, Precious, every day, which encourages women to embrace self-love and express their uniqueness through jewellery.







The campaign film, conceptualised by Famous Innovations, features Padda wearing a choker from Mia’s Manifest collection. Inspired by classic motifs such as palace arches, paisley, and lotus designs, the collection uses gold, natural diamonds, pearls, multi-coloured sapphires, and aventurine quartz.

In the film, Padda is seen preparing for an evening, adorning Mia’s jewellery with care. When asked by her sister about her plans, she reveals with a playful smile that she is celebrating herself. The story emphasizes the campaign’s message: recognising one’s own brilliance and cherishing time with oneself.

Shyamala Ramanan, business head, Mia by Tanishq, said: “Women today are confidently cherishing self-love, not just for milestones but in the everyday. This cultural shift resonates deeply with Mia’s ethos of ‘Precious, every day.’ Aneet Padda, with her authentic spirit and fresh appeal, embodies this new voice of celebration, making her the perfect face for Mia.”



Aneet Padda said, “I’m thrilled to be the face of Mia, because the brand is all about celebrating oneself and embracing the everyday sparkle within us. What I love about Mia is that you don’t need a milestone or an occasion to wear it. It’s about looking in the mirror, feeling good, and reminding yourself that you’re precious, every day.”



Mithila Saraf, Chief Executive Officer, Famous Innovations, said “Precious, every day reflects the truth of every woman out there who knows that she’s special, every single day and doesn’t need a reason to celebrate herself. And for those of us who forget this once in a while, it's a reminder to love ourselves a little more and treat ourselves a little better. Mia’s jewellery is a symbol of that self-love and confidence, one that doesn’t need any milestone, occasion or external motivation - to buy, to wear and to enjoy.”

