Monali Thakur and Aneri Vajani star in Himalaya's 'Zara Muskurade' campaign

Himalaya Wellness released a new music video, Zara Muskurade, featuring singer Monali Thakur and actor-influencer Aneri Vajani. The video is part of the brand's campaign for World Smile Day, observed on the first Friday of October, which promotes spreading positivity and encouraging simple acts of kindness.

The Zara Muskurade music video highlights the impact of small acts of kindness and promotes natural beauty. It features Himalaya Wellness Strawberry Shine Lip Balm, the campaign targets young women and girls, encouraging them to embrace their natural beauty and share their smiles with confidence.

"As we enter the festive season, it's a time to spread warmth and joy. We believe that a smile is contagious and can brighten up anyone's day." said Ragini Hariharan, marketing director - beauty and personal care, Himalaya Wellness. "At Himalaya Wellness, we're committed to enhancing our consumers' well-being through innovative, natural solutions that embody our holistic approach to health and beauty. Our campaign for World Smile Day aims to inspire people to spread joy and kindness through simple acts, and we are thrilled to have Monali Thakur join us on this journey."

Monali Thakur, who lent her voice to the song, shared, “A smile is such a simple yet powerful gesture, and ‘Zara Muskurade’ beautifully captures the joy and warmth it brings. It was wonderful to collaborate with Himalaya Wellness on a project which radiates inner wellness, defying every storm and lighting the path to harmony. 'Zara Muskurade' is a refreshing tune that lifts the spirit and brings a sense of calm, reminding us that true wellness begins from within.”

This 360-degree music campaign was conceptualised by Hoopr Brand Solutions, in collaboration with the creative agency, Motivator.

“We crafted this music-led campaign keeping Himalaya and its users at the core, using music as a powerful vehicle to connect with the target audience for whom music is the highest and most engaging form of media consumed.”, said Meghna Mittal, co-founder and CRO of Hoopr.