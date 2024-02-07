Angel One launches #RahoHameshaSuper campaign to revolutionise the investment landscape

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign reflects its features to empower individuals in their investment and trading journeys.
Angel One, a fintech player, launches their latest campaign #RahoHameshaSuper, in its aim to revolutionise the investment landscape. The second edition of the Angel One SuperApp campaign reaffirms their commitment to elevate user experience, by delivering best in class speed, security and reliability experience.
Earlier the #SuperIsHere campaign introduced the new Angel One SuperApp across the country. Now, the second edition spotlights SuperApp's features – being fast, secure and reliable - catering to the needs of young, aspiring investors and traders across diverse regions. The idea behind this film was to take the features and make them relatable and easy to understand for anyone watching this.
The SuperApp, at the core of the campaign, reflects simplification of the investment process for individuals by offering online trading and investing in mutual funds and sovereign gold bonds. The #RahoHameshaSuper 360° integrated marketing campaign, aiming to empower individuals in their investment, trading, and wealth creation journeys, offering a seamless and secure investment and trading experience.
Key highlights of the Angel One SuperApp includes ensuring execution even in low-network areas. With a focus on customer-centricity, the SuperApp’s features are enhanced to meet evolving user demands. Furthermore, security measures such as two-factor authentication, pin and portfolio privacy options.
Prabhakar Tiwari, chief growth officer, Angel One, expressed his thoughts on the campaign, stating, "#RahoHameshaSuper is more than just a campaign; it symbolises a crucial milestone. The campaign spotlights the full potential of the A1 SuperApp, empowering investors and traders with fast, secure and reliable experience. We have packed the campaign with relatable messages under #AbSamjheKyonHainSuper, specifically targeting Gen Z and young millennials.”
Dinesh Thakkar, chairman & MD, Angel One, stated, “As Angel One pivots through the dynamic fintech landscape, our dedication remains steadfast towards our North Star — empowering a billion lives with leading-edge solutions and create the most trusted fintech brand.”
The campaign utilises digital-first strategies and mediums such as influencers, social media posts, AR filters and QR integration to engage audiences.