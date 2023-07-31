Angel One unveils #SuperIsHere campaign

The #SuperIsHere campaign, driven by one of the renowned Swedish director Anders Forsman, enlightens investors, traders, and intenders that the Super App platform is now available for the diverse investment journey. The super app is built with customer centricity in mind, which is the reason the brand is trusted by 1.5 crore Indians. Through influencer partnerships, social media posts, business channels, news channels, Google, Meta advertisements, OTTs etc, this tech-powered campaign communicates how GenZ and Millennials can leverage the Super App for a customized and simplified investment experience. To bring the SuperApp experience live in Tier 2, Tier 3 and beyond cities, the company has also planned activation programs at a large scale.